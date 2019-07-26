BOGO free iPhone XS, Max, more plans are now live via the Black Friday in July Sale, AirPlay 2-ready 4K TVs are starting from $400, and we have a new iTunes movie sale from $5. Head below the fold for more in this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

BOGO free iPhone XS, XS Max, XR plans for Black Friday in July

As part of its Black Friday in July Sale, Best Buy is now offering up to $150 off iPhone X, XS, XR, XS Max and more with qualified activation. Although most options drop it down to about $50 in savings outside of the iPhone X, there are also some notable Buy One Get One Free promotions on select Verizon and AT&T plans right now for all of the aforementioned handsets and more. Head to 9to5Toys for additional details.

Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale has AirPlay 2 4K TVs from $400, more

As part of its Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy is offering a number of great 4K TVs on sale along with numerous home theater deals. Our favorite from the pack? VIZIO’s P-Series 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV for $999.99 shipped. This is down from its $1,400 going rate, beats our 4th of July mention by $300, and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. VIZIO’s P-Series is the best the company has to offer. I’ve got a similar model at home right now and it’s a beautiful display. With an edge-to-edge design, 200 local dimming zones, UltraBright 1100, Quantum Color, and more, this TV does it all. Plus, this TV will be getting an update with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit later this summer.

iTunes HD + 4K movies like The Aviator, The Mask, more from $5

iTunes is back with another $5 weekend sale. Our favorite from this time around is Robin Hood in 4K, which goes for $15 at Google Play. This remake of an age-old classic is back with graphics that are better than ever. Russell Crowe stars in this movie, bringing you Academy Award-winning acting that’s bound to keep you on the edge of your seat. Head over to 9to5Toys for the rest of the selection.

9to5Mac Featured Deal:

The brand new HyperDrive POWER 9-in-1 USB-C Hub is $30 off for Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event making it $69.99 (Reg. $99.99) – Best Buy | HyperShop. The new HyperDrive Power 9-in-1 USB-C port turns a single USB-C connection on your device into 9 separate ports. Included is HDMI (4K30Hz), Gigabit Ethernet, MicroSD/SD 3.0 UHS-1, USB-C PD 60W, 3 x USB-A 3.0 ports, and a 3.5mm Audio Jack. You’ll also find a few other great Hyper hub’s in the sale, including:

