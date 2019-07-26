Hands-on: HyperDrive 9-port USB-C hub for iPad/MacBook + $30 off launch price [Video]

Today Hyper is launching its latest USB-C hub, the HyperDrive Power 9-in-1, and in the video below we give you an early hands-on look. For a limited time, you can get the drive for $30 off retail during BestBuy’s Black Friday in July event on today and tomorrow. That makes it $69.99 versus the normal $99.99 price it will launch with following the sale.

The new 9-port HyperDrive USB-C hub was specifically designed for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro/Air and features an extended USB-C cable. The hub also adds a 3.5mm audio jack that, unlike other hubs, won’t turn off the iPad Pro’s internal speaker until you connect your headphones. Take a look: