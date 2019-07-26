Hands-on: HyperDrive 9-port USB-C hub for iPad/MacBook + $30 off launch price [Video]

Today Hyper is launching its latest USB-C hub, the HyperDrive Power 9-in-1, and in the video below we give you an early hands-on look. For a limited time, you can get the drive for $30 off retail during BestBuy’s Black Friday in July event on today and tomorrow. That makes it $69.99 versus the normal $99.99 price it will launch with following the sale.
The new 9-port HyperDrive USB-C hub was specifically designed for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro/Air and features an extended USB-C cable. The hub also adds a 3.5mm audio jack that, unlike other hubs, won’t turn off the iPad Pro’s internal speaker until you connect your headphones. Take a look:
The new HyperDrive Power 9-in-1 USB-C port turns a single USB-C connection on your device into 9 separate ports. Included is HDMI (4K30Hz), Gigabit Ethernet, MicroSD/SD 3.0 UHS-1, USB-C PD 60W, 3 x USB-A 3.0 ports, and a 3.5mm Audio Jack.
The hub also supports USB-C pass-through charging at 60W via its USB-C port, meaning you’ll be able to charge your device while simultaneously using the HyperDrive’s ports. And as you’ll see in the video above, it manages to offer all of this in a super slim design that fits in the palm of your hand. The hub measures in at just 3.60″ x 1.02″ x 7.40″.
Pictured above, the 9-in-1 HyperDrive purposely includes an extended USB-C cable long enough to allow it to sit flat on a surface next to your iPad when in use. This prevents the awkward design many other hubs have with iPad when designed only with laptops in mind. It will also work perfectly with your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, and it’s fully compatible with any other USB-C device you might have.
You can get the new HyperDrive hub now in Silver and Space Gray aluminum color options to match the finish on your MacBook or iPad ($30 off for Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event for a limited time):
HyperDrive POWER 9-in-1 USB-C Hub – $69.99 (Reg. $99.99) – Best Buy | HyperShop
You’ll also find a few other great Hyper hub’s in the sale, including:
- ULTIMATE 11-in-1 USB-C Hub – $89.99 (Reg. $119.99) – Best Buy | HyperShop
- DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air – $59.99 (Reg. $89.99) – Best Buy | HyperShop
- SOLO 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for Laptop/Tablet – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99) – Best Buy | HyperShop