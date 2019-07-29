Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is on sale from $1,100, iPhone 8 refurb sale brings prices down to $330, and Amazon’s Anker Gold Box is jam-packed with deals. Hit the jump for more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break episode.

Latest MacBook Pro is on sale from $1,100

Best Buy and Amazon are currently taking $99 off the entry-level 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro, but those with access to student discounts can take an additional $100 off bringing the price down to $1,100. That’s a new all-time low for Apple’s latest MacBook Pro. Amazon is also taking $249 off 15-inch models. Apple’s latest MacBook Pros offer a redesigned keyboard, ample connectivity with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. You can learn more in our review of the 2019 MacBook Pro right here.

iPhone 8 sees 1-day discount to $330

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Apple iPhone 8 for $330. Free shipping is available for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will be charged otherwise. When available, Apple charges $499 at its refurb storefront. Today’s offer is a match of our previous mention.

iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID, and a 12MP camera. Woot promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a “scratch and dent” device. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind. Protect your new iPhone 8 with a Speck Gemshell Clear Case. You might also want to grab a USB-C to Lightning cable to ensure you’re charging with the fastest speeds on the market. This option from Anker should do the job in either 3 or 6-foot lengths.

Anker Gold Box has today’s best charging accessories

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up a selection of Anker charging accessories for up to 35% off. Notable price drops include Anker’s latest Atom PD USB-C charger at $26, which is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. You can find all of our top picks right here.

