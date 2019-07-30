Apple continues to upgrade its classic retail locations with the latest store features and Today at Apple-first design. Aligning with a broader national expansion, Japan’s iconic Apple Omotesando is the most recent store to receive a redesign.

On Tuesday in Japan, Apple updated its retail website to tease two new store projects scheduled for 2019 and creative updates in Omotesando. While most of Japan’s existing Apple stores are old enough to require complete reconstruction, Apple Omotesando opened in June 2014, just five years ago. Like other stores with iconic architecture across the world, Apple is choosing to remodel rather than rebuild.

YouTuber Yota Suzuki shared photos with 9to5Mac of changes revealed at Apple Omotesando on July 30th. A full video walkthrough of the store will be posted soon, and we’ll update this post when it is live.

Upgrades to the store began this past May when the building’s ground level was retrofit with minor changes to allow the basement level to close for renovations. Now that remodeling has completed below ground, the store’s upper level has been covered with a decorative Apple logo while further construction progresses.

The stylized Apple logo references a leaf-themed designed used for Apple’s grand opening in 2014. Store upgrades typically include a video wall and Forum for Today at Apple sessions, but Apple Omotesando presents a unique design challenge due to its central spiral staircase.

Descending the spiral staircase, visitors will find a space nearly indistinguishable from newly-built Apple Stores. The fixtures and displays added in Omotesando have become common in the United States where Apple Stores are plentiful, but only three locations in Japan feature a similar design.

One of the more unique small details at this store is a new Apple TV Avenue with sliding wooden drawers. The display case is only the third of its kind worldwide, following installations in Portland, Oregon at Apple Pioneer Place and in Singapore at Apple Jewel Changi Airport. Previous Avenues used standard shelving that could not lock away products on display.

Green walls have also debuted in Japan at Apple Omotesando. The fan-favorite design element adds additional seating to stores and a cozy splash of color against the stone wall. It’s also a great spot to take a photo.

Two new Apple Stores will arrive in Japan in 2019. Will you attend the openings? If so, we’d love to see and share your photos. Follow 9to5Mac’s retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

All photos courtesy of Yota Suzuki.

