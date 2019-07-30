AT&T has announced today that it is rebranding its DirecTV Now streaming service ‘AT&T TV Now.’ The effort is seemingly part of AT&T’s work to streamline its online TV platforms and move everything into a single application.

AT&T confirmed the change in an email to DirecTV Now subscribers and on its press site. In the email, AT&T explained that in the coming weeks, DirecTV Now users will see their app change to AT&T TV Now.

In the coming weeks, your DIRECTV NOW app will change to AT&T TV, but will continue to deliver the same great streaming entertainment. As an existing customer, your service will carry on as usual without any interruptions.

The one annoyance for existing DirecTV Now subscribers is that if you’ve authenticated a cable app, such as ESPN, and are ever forced to re-authenticate, you’ll have to choose AT&T TV Now as your provider.

There will be no changes to any network apps you’ve signed into. However, if you’ve signed into any network apps like USA, E! or ESPN and decide to sign out, you will need to select AT&T TV as your TV provider the next time you log in.

AT&T TV Now will seemingly co-exist with AT&T TV, the company’s forthcoming streaming TV service that it will test in select markets over the next several months. It’s not yet clear how the two services will be different, though.

The rebranding of DirecTV Now to AT&T TV Now is an interesting move, but one that could help AT&T unify its streaming TV efforts under its own brand. Ideally, consolidating the streaming TV platforms into the AT&T TV app should also provide a more polished experience overall, as opposed to maintaining multiple applications.

Here’s AT&T’s full announcement:

In select markets this summer, we will pilot an all-new connected TV experience with no satellite needed – AT&T TV. As we roll out this new experience later this summer, current DIRECTV NOW customers will also see a new name—AT&T TV NOW—appear on their screen. Our DIRECTV NOW subscribers will simply need to re-accept the terms of service and their streaming will continue as usual without interruption. Both the AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW experiences will be accessed through the same AT&T TV app either on mobile or the big screen. Customer login credentials will determine what content appears. In the coming weeks, the AT&T TV app will be available for download across various app stores, and current DIRECTV NOW customers will see this update automatically on their devices. We’ll share more details on this rollout when it begins.

