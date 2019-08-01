Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 models see a hefty discount, plus deals on Pioneer’s 7-inch CarPlay Receiver, and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Nike+ is over $100 off today

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 models are being discounted at Nike, with over $100 off the regular going rate. Both GPS and cellular configurations are on sale, but some listings are beginning to sell out. Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.

Save on Pioneer’s 7-inch CarPlay Receiver

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto In-Dash Receiver for $350. Opt for an open-box excellent condition model and bring the price down to $311. Normally selling for $430, that’s good for an $80 discount and matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen. Pioneer’s in-dash receiver brings CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride with a seven-inch touchscreen display that makes it easy to keep an eye on navigation directions and more. Plus it features a unique design that allows the display to fold into your dashboard when not in-use. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Keep an eye on deliveries with Ring Video Doorbell Pro

B&H currently offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $179. Typically selling for $249, that saves you $70 and brings the price down to within $10 of the Prime Day mention. Today’s offer is the third lowest we’ve seen and comes within $18 of the all-time low from a limited Rakuten offer. If you missed out on the Prime-exclusive sale last month, this is a pretty compelling discount. Ring Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Dual-band Wi-Fi support is another included feature as well as enhanced motion detection as well so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside your door.

Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Earbuds return to Amazon low

Amazon offers the Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Headphones for $60. Regularly up to $100, this is a match of the Amazon all-time low price and the best we can currently find. Notable features include eight hours worth of battery life, Jaybird’s well-known secure-fit earbud system, and a sweatproof design that’s made to stand up to stringent workouts. Use the Jaybird smartphone app to set custom EQ levels and more.

Seagate’s $68 2TB External HDD puts Time Machine to work

Amazon is offering the Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 2TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $68. That’s $12 off the going rate found at other retailers and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. With 2TB of storage, this drive is a great option for creating Time Machine backups. It could also work well for storing a boatload of photos for the photography enthusiasts out there. It comes with a two-month subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan, providing access to Photoshop and Lightroom on a Mac or PC.

