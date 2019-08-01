In new Microsoft ad, ‘Mac’ Book tells you to buy a Surface

Microsoft is starting a new ad campaign comparing Apple’s MacBook Air line to the Microsoft Surface laptops. The conceit of the ad centers on a person named “Mac” Book.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Purportedly presented as a real person, a man called Mackenzie Book stars in the ad that highlights supposed deficiencies in the MacBook line, compared to Microsoft’s own hardware offerings.

The ad compares the MacBook Air to the Surface Laptop 2. The narrator asks Mac Book which laptop is better for several different scenarios, and inevitably Book says that the Surface is better.

The ad focuses on battery life during a video playback test, performance based on Geekbench benchmarks, and the existence of the touchscreen capability. The ad conveniently reminds the viewer, “Oh right, Macs don’t have touchscreens.”

For its part, Apple recently refreshed the MacBook Air with a new lower price point and a True Tone-compatible display ahead of the back-to-school shopping season.

What do you think of the ad? Awkward or effective?