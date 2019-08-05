Apple TV, Siri, and HomeKit integration lands on Crestron’s programmable touch screen remote

Home control system integration with Apple TV and Siri is one of the few features introduced in tvOS 12, and this week Crestron is releasing an update to its programmable touch screen remote to support the new feature.

Apple announced home control system integration last year at WWDC 2018 alongside Dolby Atmos support and new screen savers designed for Apple TV, although adoption of the smart home feature has been rather slow.

Through a software and firmware update rolling out this week, Crestron’s TSR-310 handheld touch screen remote will be the first home control system to work with Apple TV, Siri, and HomeKit. TSR-310 is a single remote that can control smart home accessories through a 3-inch touch screen or voice control, and the interface can be programmed to control TVs — now including Apple TV.

Crestron TSR-310 can control multiple Apple TVs running tvOS 12 or later, and the voice input button now supports Siri voice control on Apple TV.

From from the manufacturer about the update and new features below:

The SIMPL Windows release is available now: Make sure you are running the Device Database 106.05.001.00 or later

For the TSR-310 make sure you are running the latest software and firmware posted here

For 3-Series control systems, visit the corresponding product pages to download the latest software and firmware

Sample programs can be found here The device and Crestron databases, available here, will enable this functionality in SIMPL Windows. After updating the firmware you can use the built-in help file to program HomeKit® integration. Refer to the provided documentation for guidance on how to integrate these modules into your programs. The Apple certified 3-Series SIMPL Windows firmware update will include: Support for 3-Series control systems to enable these new features

SIMPL Windows module and TSR-310 extender, with documentation on how to make these new features work in SIMPL Windows

Ability to: Control Apple TV with TSR-310

Securely connect TSR-310 and HomeKit

Control multiple Apple TV units via TSR-310, linked by their device names

Route voice via TSR-310 microphone to currently selected Apple TV, once correctly connected in SIMPL Windows For control via other devices including the HR-310, touch screens, or mobile app, you will need to provide a secondary means of control such as IR or CEC.

Crestron TSR-310, which retails for a cool $1000, is available through certified dealers.

