Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Skillshare: With thousands of online classes, Skillshare can help you improve your professional skill set, start that side hustle, pursue a passion project, and much more. Get two free months of unlimited classes here.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple discouraging aftermarket iPhone battery swaps
- Apple says 88% of all iPhones and iPads now running iOS 12, as iOS 13 release nears
- Apple teams up with Eli Lilly to study dementia- 9to5Mac
- Hands-on: iOS 13 beta 6 changes and features [Video]
- Stacktrace Podcast 048: “The beta battle”
- Best Buy clears out Apple Watch Series 3 cellular models with up to $175 off
- Official Smart Cover and Keyboard for Apple’s 10.5-inch iPads from $29.50
- 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) on Twitter
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!