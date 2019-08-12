At CES in January, TP-Link announced plans to add HomeKit support to its popular Kasa Smart Plug Mini sometime in “early” 2019. Unfortunately, however, it now appears that TP-Link has dropped those plans completely.

In a support document posted to its website, TP-Link explains that the Kasa Smart Plug Mini will not add HomeKit support due to changes in its roadmap (via The Verge).

Due to changes in our roadmap, the Kasa Smart Plug Mini (HS105) smart plug will not offer support for Apple HomeKit. Despite the change in direction for this specific SKU, our team is committed to the development of innovative smart home solutions that will continue to delight our customers around the globe.

This is unfortunate news for owners of the Kasa Smart Plug Mini. The announcement of HomeKit support made it a popular option, especially coupled with its oft-discounted price point. Outside of HomeKit, the Kasa Smart Plug Mini supports Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be controlled via the TP-Link app. Whether or not TP-Link has any other HomeKit announcements or accessories on its roadmap remains unclear.

Nonetheless, despite TP-Link’s failure to follow through, a handful of excellent HomeKit smart plugs from other manufacturers are already available. My personal favorite is the iHome ISP6S, which integrates with Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Assistant. Another popular option is the WeMo Mini Smart Plug.

There are also several HomeKit power strips on the market, with my personal favorite being the VOCOlinc Smart WiFi Power Strip (full review).

