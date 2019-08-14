Last week, a report from iFixit detailed a new feature in iOS that alerts users if an iPhone battery can’t be verified as a genuine Apple part. In a new statement today, Apple defends that warning in iOS as a way to ensure device performance and safety.

Some characterized this feature as another way for Apple to eliminate the third-party repair market. Specifically, people questioned the new feature amid the ongoing “Right to Repair” battle.

In a statement to iMore, Apple explained that the purpose of this new warning in iOS is to protect users from faulty aftermarket batteries that could potentially pose safety risks. The company also noted that in no way does the warning impact a customer’s ability to use the phone:

We take the safety of our customers very seriously and want to make sure any battery replacement is done properly. There are now over 1,800 Apple authorized service providers across the US, so our customers have even more convenient access to quality repairs. Last year, we introduced a new feature to notify customers if we were unable to verify that a new, genuine battery was installed by a certified technician following Apple repair processes. This information is there to help protect our customers from damaged, poor quality, or used batteries that can lead to safety or performance issues. This notification does not impact the customer’s ability to use the phone after an unauthorized repair.

As detailed last week, if you replace an iPhone battery yourself, or through an unauthorized repair shop, the Settings app will display a “Service” message that reads as follows:

Important Battery Message Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple battery. Health information not available for this battery.

This message appears whether an official battery from Apple or an aftermarket battery is installed. The only scenario in which it doesn’t appear is when Apple itself or an Apple-authorized service provider does the battery swap. The new software lock is in both iOS 12 and iOS 13 and affects the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

