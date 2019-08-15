iJustine launches Final Cut Pro X training for beginners with new Mac App Store course

Over the last decade, iJustine has seen a lot of success and created a large following while covering Apple, the broader tech industry, and more on YouTube. She’s a known proponent of Final Cut Pro and uses it to create her fun and informative videos. Now she’s launched a Mac app to teach others how to use Final Cut Pro X.

iJustine Teaches FCP X arrived today in the Mac App Store and includes “16 highly focused lessons that cover each step in her editing process – importing and organizing media; multicam editing; adding b-roll and music; color correcting; adding titles and effects; exporting for YouTube and more!”

iJustine partnered with Ripple Training to create the program focused on beginners that allows users to learn at their own pace with lessons that are easily consumable being under 10 minutes each.

16 lessons covering a wide spectrum of Justine’s editing workflows

Chapter markers are included for jumping to specific topics

Keyboard helper overlays help you remember important shortcuts

Lessons are short – about 5-8 minutes each

Watch them continuously or just a few at a time

The app allows users to learn FCP X within the app.

App is compliant with Final Cut Pro’s Workflow Extension architecture

Work with our tutorial directly within Final Cut Pro X

Launch the app with a single click from Final Cut Pro’s menu bar

No need to switch between two different apps

Another great feature is the app includes all the footage from one of her videos to edit alongside iJustine.

We also included all the footage of one of my videos so you can edit along! — iJustine (@ijustine) August 15, 2019

iJustine Teaches FCP X is available now from the Mac App Store for $30.

