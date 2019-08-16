How to cancel your Netflix subscription on iPhone and iPad

Ready to call it quits or take a break from Netflix? Follow along for how to cancel your Netflix subscription from iPhone, iPad, and other devices in a few steps.

Whether you’re thinking of simplifying your subscriptions ahead of new services coming from Apple, Disney, HBO, and more or have seen some of your favorite shows and movies leave Netflix, it’s easy to cancel or pause your subscription.

Netflix doesn’t let users cancel from the iOS app on iPhone and iPad, but you can do it from the mobile web (on Mac, head to your account settings on Netflix.com).

How to cancel your Netflix subscription on iPhone and iPad

  1. Head to Netflix’s website on your iPhone, iPad, or another device (no option to cancel in the iOS app)
  2. Tap the three-line icon in the top left corner and choose Account (click the profile icon in the top right corner on desktop)
  3. Swipe down and tap Cancel Membership
  4. Note when the cancellation will take effect and tap Finish Cancellation

Netflix says that if you decide to start your subscription again within the next 10 months, your profiles, favorites, preferences, and account details will still be on file.

Here’s how the process looks:

How to cancel Netflix on iPhone and iPad

