IKEA has announced that it is increasing its investment in smart home technology and products. This comes as the company has gradually expanded into the smart home market with low-cost products that often integrate with Apple’s HomeKit platform.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

IKEA says that it first initiated its smart home efforts in 2012, but now it is establishing an all-new IKEA Home Smart business unit to take things to the next level. Björn Block will serve as the head of IKEA Home Smart, and says that for IKEA to continue growing it needs to “explore products and solutions beyond convention home furnishing.”

“We have decided to invest significantly in Home Smart across IKEA to fast-forward the development. This is the biggest New Business we are establishing since the introduction of Children’s IKEA,” says Peter van der Poel, Manager IKEA Range & Supply. “By working together with all other departments within IKEA, the business unit of IKEA Home smart will drive the digital transformation of the IKEA range, improving and transforming existing businesses and developing new businesses to bring more diverse smart products to the many people. We are just getting started,” ends Björn Block,

It’s unclear what other smart home products IKEA has on its roadmap. The company is gearing up for the launch of its long-awaited HomeKit smart blinds in the United States. It also recently launched its first speakers in partnership with Sonos, which we reviewed earlier this week.

What would you like to see from IKEA’s new Home Smart business unit? Have you incorporated any of its existing products into your smart home setup? Let us know down in the comments.

Read more:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: