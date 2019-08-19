This September, one of Apple’s top stores in the U.S. will once again host a series of music leaders with the goal of supporting local arts communities. The second annual Chicago Music Industry Summit at Apple Michigan Avenue has been announced with registration for the first two weeks of sessions now live.

Apple describes the Chicago Music Industry Summit as a time to “connect with others and tap into creative resources to help further your career in music and the arts.” The month-long event collection is a collaboration with Apple Music and organized under the umbrella of Today at Apple, the program of daily creative sessions held in every Apple Store. Like all Today at Apple sessions, Chicago Music Industry Summit events are free to attend and generally take the form of hands-on labs, discussions, and live performances.

The Chicago Music Industry Summit began last year under the direction of music journalist and curator Tara Mahadevan, who was inspired to find a way to help the next generation of Chicago musicians. Mahadevan hopes to bridge the gap between midwestern cities. Chicago’s creative community is strong, but the music business infrastructure has trailed cities like New York and Los Angeles, she says.

Last year’s Summit featured artists like Omar Apollo, Joey Purp, Rae Chardonnay, and Loona Dae. This year’s lineup will host new voices from a variety of musical and cultural backgrounds. Initial sessions include:

The Chicago Music Industry Summit runs from August 31st through September 28th. Check the full Today at Apple calendar online or the Sessions tab of the Apple Store app regularly, as new events will be added throughout the month. Space for each session is limited, so sign up early if you’d like to grab a spot.

