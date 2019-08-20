Acronis True Image 2020 launches with automatic replication of local Mac backups to the cloud, backup up scheduling, more

Apple’s Time Machine is a great built-in tool to create backups of your Mac but if you’re looking for a more robust and customizable option, Acronis True Image is a notable choice. Arriving today, Acronis True Image 2020 brings improvements and new features like automatic replication of local Mac backups to the cloud, the ability to choose what networks your Mac can use for backups, customizable backup schedules, and more.

Acronis announced the release of True Image 2020 today in a press release:

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today released Acronis True Image 2020, the new version of its award-winning personal cyber protection solution. As part of the announcement, the company revealed that the new version enables users to automatically replicate local backups in the cloud – making it the first personal solution to automate the 3-2-1 backup rule that data protection experts almost universally recommend.

Another new feature for Mac users is the ability to set backups to run in Power Nap mode as well as customizing a schedule for backups, like based on your Mac’s battery level. True Image 2020 also lets you decide what networks are allowed to run backups.

Acronis True Image 2020 features ransomware and crypto-mining protection which “stops ransomware attacks in real time – automatically restoring any affected files.”

Rather than scanning for known malware signatures, the technology monitors the system for behaviors that indicate attacks. As a result of this approach, it is extremely effective at detecting and defeating any kind of attack, including ransomware strains that have never been seen before. In fact, it blocked more than 400,000 ransomware attacks last year – including strains that specifically target macOS machines.

Acronis True Image 2020 is available in three versions, Standard, Advanced, and Premium. The Advanced and Premium tiers include the local and cloud backup features with end-to-end encryption. Advanced includes 250GB of cloud storage and runs $50/year. Premium includes 1TB of cloud storage and costs $100/year.

The Standard version costs $50 as a one-time purchase and allows unlimited local backups with more features than what you’ll find with Apple’s Time Machine.

Learn more and compare the three versions of Acronis True Image 2020 here.

