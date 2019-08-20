Apple and ‘Girls Who Code’ non-profit team up to implement ‘Everyone Can Code’ curriculum

Apple’s Everyone Can Code initiative is being picked up by another notable non-profit. “Girls Who Code” today announced that it is collaborating with Apple to implement the Everyone Can Code Swift curriculum into its clubs this fall.

Girls Who Code is a non-profit designed to “inspire, education, and equip girls with the computing skills to pursue 21st century opportunities.” The organization holds numerous clubs around the world, targeting all age groups.

Specifically, Apple’s Everyone Can Code curriculum will be offered to girls from 6th grade through 12th grade starting this fall. Here’s how Apple describes the Everyone Can Code program:

We created a comprehensive Everyone Can Code curriculum to help you teach coding to students from kindergarten to college. With teacher guides and lessons, you can introduce the basics on iPad, then advance to building real apps on Mac. So whether your students are first-time coders or aspiring app developers, you’ll have all the tools you need to teach coding in your classroom.

Tim Cook took to Twitter to tout the new partnership, saying:

A more diverse future begins with opportunities for everyone. We’re excited to work with Girls Who Code, empowering girls across the US to be the tech leaders of tomorrow.

You can learn more Girls Who Code on the website here, and find applicable clubs and sessions in your area.

