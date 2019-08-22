Native Union has updated its useful Key Cable today with a USB-C to Lightning version. This compact MFi-certified Lightning cable is a handy way to always keep a charger on hand and allows users to power up iPhones and more with modern MacBooks without a dongle.

Native Union has sold its popular Key Cable for a while with a USB-A to Lightning setup. Now the company has launched a USB-C to Lightning version.

Key Cable features

MFi certified to meet Apple performance standards.

Reinforced construction made with DuPont™ Kevlar® fiber and covered in tough nylon braiding.

Ultra-strong – six times stronger than standard charging cables with a 10,000+ bend lifespan*. An O-Flex strain relief design at the cable’s connector joint provides controlled flexibility to prevent breakage at this common stress point.

Support Power Delivery for high-speed charging.

Available in NATIVE UNION’s signature zebra pattern.

The cable offers 2.4A charging so you can fast charge your iPhone or iPad with compatible power adapters. The USB-C to Lightning version is available now direct from Native Union for $35. The USB-A to Lightning version is available for less on the company’s Amazon storefront.

Along with the new Key Cable, Native Union has also launched a USB-C to Lightning version of its Belt Cable.

BELT CABLE puts an end to untidy, tangled-up cables at the bottom of your bag. The 4ft/1.2m braided cable is wrapped up and secured with an integrated leather belt so it’s always smart, tangle-free, and stays in prime condition.

The latest Belt Cable is available now from Native Union for $30 (website currently showing $25). The company also has USB-A to Lightning and versions with interchangeable tips for almost any device.

