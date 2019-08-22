Stacktrace Podcast 050: “Rambo walks into an Apple Store”

John launches the first beta of Swift by Sundell 2.0, while Rambo launches Apple Arcade a bit earlier than expected. Also, Apple Watch series 5 materials, iPhone naming, your weekly dose of productivity tips, and more.

Sponsored by HomeIQ: Get 60% off the HomeIQ OnlyBrush smart toothbrush & travel kit w/ Qi wireless charging and iOS/Apple Watch control starting at $31.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/rpMWXduVer_StackTraceEp50.mp3

Links