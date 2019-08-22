Stacktrace Podcast 050: “Rambo walks into an Apple Store”

John launches the first beta of Swift by Sundell 2.0, while Rambo launches Apple Arcade a bit earlier than expected. Also, Apple Watch series 5 materials, iPhone naming, your weekly dose of productivity tips, and more.
Links
- Swift by Sundell 2.0 beta
- Rambo’s PlayAlways app
- John’s playground script
- Cloudflare
- Linode
- WWDC by Sundell retrospective
- CoinX
- iHelp BR’s report on Apple Watch materials
- Apple Arcade hands-on video
- Remaster episode about exclusivity deals
- Memento