Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by OmniFocus: Try OmniFocus for the Web, the new browser-based companion app to the professional to-do list manager for Mac and iOS.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Alabama woman says ‘no doubt’ Apple Watch atrial fibrillation detection saved her life
- Apple Health: How Apple Watch is saving and improving lives
- Contractors in Ireland heard 1,000 Siri audio recordings every shift, now laid off following suspension of Siri grading
- Apple rolls out redesigned iCloud interface on the web in beta
- Disney+ to support 4K, 4 simultaneous streams for $7 per month
- Photos: Khalid performs in D.C. at Apple Carnegie Library
- Apple has shown patience with new Apple Maps where Google would have killed it
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!