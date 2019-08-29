Apple has shared a new AirPods ad today on its Korean website and YouTube channel. The most recent ad for its fully wireless earphones shows off a fun look at a bunch of ways AirPods users have creatively approached customization with lively and colorful cases.

Spotted by MacRumors, the ad showed up at the top of Apple’s Korean homepage. The nearly 40-second video shows off a bunch of neat ways users have made their AirPods unique in a series of fast-paced cuts synchronized to the song Focus by Charli XCX (Yaeji remix). The style is reminiscent of Apple’s MacBook Air sticker ad from a few years back.

The ad features AirPods cases that transform the product into all sorts of different colorful things like plants, animals, french fries, burgers, and more with skins, cases, and knitted coverings.

Apple isn’t selling any of the cases or skins from the ad and is just highlighting creative ideas from the community. The description for the video reads:

A variety of unique AirPods transformed through your hands full of creativity. Here’s their charm.

Since 2016 when AirPods launched, Apple has only made them in white. But many have been asking for a black option for a while now. Clearly, customers also enjoy adding splashes of color as well.

A range of quirky AirPods cases are available on Amazon that turns the charging case into characters like Mario, Mickey Mouse, and Snoopy. You can also find options in the same vein as Apple’s new ad by searching for “novelty AirPods case/skin.”

AirPods skins are also available from dbrand if you’re looking for something a little simpler but want to sport a new color.

Check out the new ad below:

Related: