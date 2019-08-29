Nike’s futuristic FitAdapt lacing ‘Adapt Huarache’ shoes are controllable with Siri and Apple Watch

Nike has unveiled the latest edition of its Huarache sneakers, marking the most futuristic version yet of the shoes the originally debuted in 1991. Nike Adapt Huarache uses the company’s FitAdapt lacing system — this is the future we were promised — only this time there’s a Siri and Apple Watch connection…

Nike Adapt Huarache — a new twist on the classic — is meant to accommodate a range of foot types and activities using preset fit recommendations powered by the Nike Adapt app on the iPhone.

Siri and Apple Watch control is the advancement in smart sneaker tech this time. Nike’s Adapt app will work with Siri Shortcuts for connecting functionality in the app to custom voice commands that work with Siri on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and HomePod. “Hey Siri, unlace my Nikes.”

Nike is also driving the shoe experience with an Apple Watch app for adjusting the shoe fit for Adapt Huarache.

Above this layer sits exposed elements of the Nike FitAdapt lacing system. The technology, which is run from a midfoot motor, is controlled by a multi-faceted Nike Adapt app. With the app, wearers of the Nike Adapt Huarache are greeted by a universal login (consistent for all Nike FitAdapt product — current and future), a themed interface specific to the Huarache and a number of preset fit recommendations for foot type and activity. The functionality of the app can also be driven by Apple Watch and Siri, two advances that support on-the-go shifts.

Nike’s latest smart shoes won’t come cheap though. Expect a $349 retail price when the first round of colorways debut on September 13. For sneaker heads, those controller LED lights just might make the futuristic Huarache’s worth the cost. Check out the full news release at nike.com.

See Nike’s recent Adapt BB shoes below:

