The popular Apollo for Reddit iOS app it out today with a major update. The latest version brings an expanded pure black dark mode, improvements to private messages with fully-threaded conversations, auto hide read posts and auto collapse child comments, native moderator tools including Mod Mail, Mod Queue, Mod Zone, more gesture controls, and more.

Apollo for Reddit developer Christian Selig notes that the most requested feature from users has been enhancing private messages. Version 1.5 brings fully-threaded conversations to messages and also offers the option for “purely viewing comment replies.”

Another change users will be excited to see is the pure black dark mode now includes pure black headers. A new icon for Ultra subscribers, Mechapollo, also arrives from Jorge Velez.

Improved fucntionality includes auto collapsing child comments, the option to auto hide read posts as well as auto mark posts as read on scroll. User’s can opt for a permanent floating button to hide read posts manually as well.

Moderators get a lot of improved support in this update with a host of native tools. Mod Mail makes it easy to “view, respond to, action, sort, search, filter mod mail (both new and legacy, all threaded), includes ‘user report cards.'”

Other native mod tools include:

Mod Queue. Mod Log. Mod Zone for quick access. Traffic stats. Edit rules. Lock comments. Edit AutoMod config. View/edit/add removal reasons. Report to Admins. Quick mod actions. Edit banned/muted/approved users. Comment nuke (delete comment and all replies). These aren’t just web wrappers, they’re all native and built right into the app.

Apollo for Reddit 1.5 features new gesture controls, a setting to show subreddits at the top of posts, the media viewer supports larger images, bug fixes, and more.

Apollo for Reddit is a free download for iPhone and iPad and has in-app purchases to unlock all features. There are monthly subscription options starting from $0.99 and yearly plans from $9.99.

Full release notes:

The biggest change in Apollo 1.5 has been the most requested one, better private messages support! Now you can view and reply to Reddit messages in a beautiful, fully-threaded conversational message view, things like seeing sent messages are so great now. This includes being able to go into separate inbox sections, like purely viewing comment replies.

Added an awesome new Pro feature: auto collapsing child comments. Now when reading threads you can collapse everything that isn’t a top-level comment, making reading the juiciest replies even easier. You can have it automatically always do it, or remember your setting per subreddit. Or manually!

ANOTHER awesome new Pro feature (well two): auto hiding read posts (keeps that feed fresh), and auto marking posts read on scroll. Also an option to have a permanent floating “hide read posts” button. Fixes a bug around hiding too.

AMAZING moderator features. I think Apollo has to now be one of the most full-featured apps for Reddit moderators out there. First, Mod Mail! You can now view, respond to, action, sort, search, filter mod mail (both new and legacy, all threaded), includes “user report cards”. Mod Queue. Mod Log. Mod Zone for quick access. Traffic stats. Edit rules. Lock comments. Edit AutoMod config. View/edit/add removal reasons. Report to Admins. Quick mod actions. Edit banned/muted/approved users. Comment nuke (delete comment and all replies). These aren’t just web wrappers, they’re all native and built right into the app.

New amazing Apollo Ultra icon by Jorge Velez, meet Mechapollo!

More gesture controls!

Pure Black Dark Mode now has pure dark headers as well

Tall thumbnails no longer cropped

Setting to show subreddits at the top of a post

Setting to always show usernames

Manually corrected another 1K subreddit capitalizations, currently up to around 5,200. (eg: askreddit -> AskReddit, wholesomememes -> WholesomeMemes)

You can now swipe along the top bar (in addition to the bottom tab bar) to go back/forward

Fixed bug with new comments sort eventually loading top comments instead of new

Media viewer supports even larger images

When typing, if you select text then the create link button it autofills the text

When you’re on a user’s profile (or your own) you can tap the headers for more info

Option to disable GIF autoplay

sPoNgEtExT option for 14% boosted in memeing

Fixed bug where numbered lists could have their numbers disappear

Fixed bug with around issues with swiping forward

Fixed delay with keyboard opening in alerts

Fixed two significant memory leaks, should make Apollo faster/less crashy

Fixed bug with marking all messages read

Fixed bug where tags in post could have their color take over the whole title

Gesture icons now better indicate if you’re undoing something (undo upvote, etc.)

14 new Text Faces

Subreddit Jump Bar makes better suggestions

Supports fenced code blocks like new Reddit

Fixes some video playback issues

Fixed bug with subreddit loading

Fixed bug with weird spoiler formatting

Double-tapping to zoom tall images won’t cut top off on X/XS devices

Ability to view and message subreddit mods

Reddit URLs that let you jump into message composing now work

Accept moderator invites

Searching subreddit hides keyboard on scroll

Shows if a comment has been locked

Tweets with spoilers now hide the tweet

Compact mode spoilers hide properly

Fixed some bugs around trophies

Fixes to some weird mismatched colors in Monochrome theme

Improved abilities to report things

Fixes to long Twitter handles running off screen

Fix to when sharing some non-English Reddit posts it would sometimes cut off the link

Fixed bug around unfollowing users

A bunch more tweaks and fixes to just make everything even more awesome