Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE hits a new Amazon all-time low alongside notable discounts on Mac mini and Anker’s latest wireless charging solution. You’ll find all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $249 off Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE

Amazon has Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 64 GB in both colors for $900. As a comparison, that’s down $249 from the regular going rate, $50 less than our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a 12.9-inch Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Inside is an A12X Bionic chip that powers Face ID, 12 and 7 MP cameras, and a four-speaker array. Up to 10 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features on this model. Head over to our review for more details. Leverage today’s savings and your new LTE-equipped iPad Pro by grabbing Apple’s official Smart Keyboard Folio.

Mac mini hits new Amazon all-time lows

Amazon is offering the latest Apple Mac mini 3 GHz/8 GB/256 GB for $949. That’s a $150 savings off the regular going rate and an Amazon all-time low. This deal is also available over at B&H where additional high-end models are up to $200 off. B&H’s offer is a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked to date. Free shipping is available on all of today’s deals. Hit up our hands-on review for more details on the latest Mac mini. Put your Mac mini out of sight with this nifty VESA mount for under $19. It uses the existing patterns on your monitor to easily hide your Mac, delivering a streamlined look in the process.

Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch on Anker’s PowerWave+ Pad

Anker’s Amazon storefront has the PowerWave+ Pad for iPhone and Apple Watch at $48. That’s a 20% savings and the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon. It’s also $2 less than our previous mention. With AirPower officially extinct, Anker offers an intriguing alternative for charging your iPhone and Apple Watch. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. Ships with a wall power block and microUSB cable. Learn more in our launch coverage.

