9to5Mac Watch Time podcast episode 6: Making apps for Apple Watch with Rahul Matta and Will Bishop

Developers Rahul Matta and Will Bishop join Zac to discuss the opportunities made possible through making apps that work with Apple Watch. Rahul makes the excellent running log app Tempo, and Will is behind three watchOS apps including Chirp for Twitter.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a new seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks from July through September.
Tempo in the App Store
Tempo on Twitter
The Noun Project
Tempo Creates a Beautiful Training Log for Runners
The Passion Paradox
Dialog Podcast
Chirp for Twitter in the App Store
Nano for Reddit in the App Store
MiniWiki in the App Store
From Bedroom Tinkerer to the Top of the App Store
