We continue to learn more about Apple TV+ ahead of its debut on November 1st. A support document on Apple’s website details that all Apple TV+ content will be available in Dolby Vision, while most content will also support Dolby Atmos sound. As you might expect, that varies by which device you’re using.

Here’s what Apple says about the quality of Apple TV+ content:

Apple TV+ lets you stream all-new breakthrough original shows and films, ad-free and on demand. New originals will be added to Apple TV+ every month. You can watch Apple originals in 4K HDR / Dolby Vision and most titles also offer Dolby Atmos sound.

What devices support Dolby Vision? That includes the following devices, according to Apple’s website:

iPhone 8 and later

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro (11-inch)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

Apple TV 4K

iMac Pro

Compatible smart TVs – Can play 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision content that you AirPlay from your Apple device and can play movies and TV shows in 4K or HDR from the Apple TV app.

Apple also says:

iPad Pro (11-inch) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) can play 4K, HDR, or Dolby Vision content to a compatible connected display or television.

What about Dolby Atmos? According to Apple’s iOS 13 feature website:

All Mac models introduced in 2018 or later

iPhone 11

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

11‑inch iPad Pro and 12.9‑inch iPad Pro (3rd generation)

Apple TV

Apple TV+ will launch on November 1st for $4.99 per month. If you buy an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac within the next year, you’ll get one year free of Apple TV+.

What do you think about Apple’s announcements regarding Apple TV+ this week? Let us know down in the comments.

