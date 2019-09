John and Rambo review Apple’s 2019 iPhone Keynote, and share their first impressions of Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, iPhone 11 and its Pro siblings, the new iPad and Apple Watch models, and much more. Also, is the new iPhone worthy of the name “Pro”, and who won this round of Apple Keynote Poker?

Sponsored by Experimax: Save big on pre-owned Macs including the 12-inch MacBook and much more.

