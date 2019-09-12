9to5Mac Happy Hour 242: iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 event extravaganza

Apple’s September 10th event for iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 has wrapped up, and Benjamin and Zac have completed their annual marathon episode breaking down every announcement from the keynote.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Monowear: Get 15% off the company’s premium Apple Watch accessories w/ code 9to5MAC15.

Sponsored by Capterra: Visit Capterra.com/HappyHour today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/09/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-09-12-2019.mp3

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Benjamin:

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!