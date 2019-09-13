Apple’s second store in Mexico opening in Polanco district on September 27

Apple is set to reveal several major new and expanded retail stores before the end of the month. In addition to Apple Fifth Avenue’s reopening in New York City on September 20, Apple’s second store in Mexico, Apple Antara, will open on September 27 at 5 p.m. local time.

In the Polanco district of Mexico City, Apple is putting the finishing touches on its second store in the country. Apple Antara is a significant outdoor pavilion at Antara Fashion Hall, a popular shopping center across the street from cultural hubs including Museo Jumex and Museo Soumaya. The flagship location will join the smaller Apple Vía Santa Fe, which opened in 2016. With curved glass walls and a canopied roofline, Apple Antara’s architecture borrows from other recent significant stores like Apple Park Visitor Center and Apple Xinyi A13.

Apple has created special Today at Apple sessions exclusive to Apple Antara in celebration of the opening. Retail + People SVP Deirdre O’Brien has also posted a fun animation announcing the store on Instagram. For Mexico City, some of the new sessions include:

Art Walk: Explore the colors of Polanco guides customers through the Mexico City’s iconic museums and art installations to create a color palette in the Procreate app.

guides customers through the Mexico City’s iconic museums and art installations to create a color palette in the Procreate app. Photo Walk: Cityscapes in Polanco focuses on capturing artistic photos by observing the angles, reflections, and textures of the landscape around the store.

In Manhattan, Apple Fifth Avenue has also been previewed, with an opening date set for September 20. The flagship’s famous glass cube made a mesmerizing return when the store was covered in a temporary iridescent film to celebrate its imminent reopening. Apple has been operating out of a temporary location next door during comprehensive renovations.

Apple Antara is located just beyond Museo Jumex below Colgate-Palmolive.

Location photo via Museo Jumex.

