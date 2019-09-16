Apple has won a Creative Arts Emmy ahead of the November 1 launch of Apple TV+.

The company picked up the award for Carpool Karaoke in the same category it won last year …

Variety reports:

Carpool Karaoke had a good night, winning short form variety series for the Apple incarnation of the franchise that began on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden. Last year, Corden delivered a special extra-long edition with Paul McCartney that became an hourlong CBS primetime special, Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool, which took home the win for variety special (recorded). Corden was effusive backstage about the privilege of working in American television in a big way, as he has since landing on Late Late Show in 2015. “We just want to be a place people go to have a really nice time before or, let’s be honest, while they fall asleep,” Corden said of the show.

Variety itself didn’t warm to the show when was first launched.

As a standalone show — especially without Corden, whose reliable charm keeps even stilted celebrities interesting — it’s possible that there’s just not enough content to go around. Later episodes’ success and/or failure will likely depend entirely on the strength of the pairings. Carpool Karaoke on Apple Music is just another unscripted series about famous people with varying degrees of talent, in scenarios that are partly choreographed and partly staged.

But it picked up the Emmy last year.

Perhaps the most unusual winner of a Creative Arts Emmy was NASA, for best interactive show: NASA and SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch. The space agency created a three-minute edit — below — to mark its nomination back in July.