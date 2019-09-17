Filmmaker puts iPhone 11 Pro to the test with cinematic 4K journey through Tokyo [Video]

Ahead of the iPhone 11 Pro release on Friday, filmmaker Andy To went to Tokyo to put the new triple-lens camera setup to the test. The result is a beautiful, cinematic 4K look at the city.

To described his goal for the video as creating a visual story showcasing his journey to Japan:

I went to Tokyo with the new iPhone 11 Pro to put it to the test. The objective of this video is to deliver a visual story showcasing my journey to Japan. The story starts in Tokyo, a progressive futuristic city that’s a beautiful backdrop for the fast paced editing style that I love to do.

The video was shot on the iPhone 11 Pro without the help of any external lenses. It was recorded directly in the stock Camera app on the iPhone, and edited with Final Cut Pro X on macOS.

To’s video showcases the versatility of the iPhone 11 Pro camera through an array of different scenes and environments, ranging from bright and colorful to low-light.

The iPhone 11 Pro offers numerous enhancements to the camera with a new triple-lens array on the back. The iPhone 11 Pro is capable of 4K video at 60fps, much like the iPhone XS, but there’s now support for extended dynamic range, improving color and contrast.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think of it down in the comments!

Stunning work as always, @andyyto! A mesmerizing journey through one of my favorite cities, captured on iPhone 11 Pro. https://t.co/jSJIt8ntTr — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 17, 2019

