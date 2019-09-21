Totallee’s super thin iPhone 11, 11 Pro/Max cases are now available on Amazon

California-based iPhone case maker totallee has been making some of the top reviewed super thin cases around since 2013, and now you can buy the lineup on Amazon too. We’re big fans of the branding-free totallee iPhone cases which allow you to enjoy your phone like it was meant to be while adding some extra protection at the same time. Totallee offers the perfect low profile cases for the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, helping keep them protected without adding extra bulk.

Totallee is now offering its collection of super thin and minimalistic cases on Amazon starting at just $29, including free shipping for Prime members (just scroll down a couple of rows to see the new cases for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max).

Totallee offers three types of cases, each minimalistic and branding-free:

Clear Case

If you love the original design of the iPhone and want to let it shine, look no further than the clear case from totallee. Made with a fully-transparent, rubbery material, this case is designed to keep your iPhone looking as close to “out of the box” as possible. Because it is made out of high-quality TPU rather than silicon or basic plastic, it will not turn yellow over time. Available for $29.

Super Thin Case

At 0.02” thin and 0.1 oz light, this case is as close as you can get to no case at all. The case has precise cutouts for all buttons, ports and speakers, and its low-profile feels great in the hand. Available in 5 colors: Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Solid Black, Navy Blue (pictured above), and Red. This is totallee’s signature case which has been rated the best thin case by various websites. Available for $29.

Leather Case

For those looking to add a little sophistication to their new iPhone, totallee’s leather case is the perfect option. Despite being a full leather case, it’s still incredibly thin (0.06”) and light (0.9 oz). This case features metallic button covers, a microfiber inner-lining and a subtle lip over the front of the phone to keep your screen protected. Available for $39.

If you’re in the market for a thin case, totallee is the premium brand to go with. All of its cases include a 2-year warranty. It also carries older model cases on Amazon. These cases tend to sell out quickly, and if you don’t see your favorite color on Amazon, you can also purchase them directly off totallee’s website. All orders ship within 24 hours and if you spend $50 you receive free shipping.