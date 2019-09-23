IKEA was an early adopter of Apple’s powerful ARKit platform with its ‘Place’ application for iOS. That app has received a major update today with a new interface, improved curation, support for viewing entire rooms in augmented reality, and more.

Headlining today’s update are a pair of new augmented reality features. Multiplacement allows people to try out several items at once to see how they look, using augmented reality to visualize their placement in their current room.

Furthermore, a new room sets feature allows people to map out an entire room with new furniture to see how it would look. For instance, you can say that you’re planning to redesign your office, and the IKEA Place application will let you get a closer look at a room’s worth of handpicked furniture via augmented reality.

You can also now point your iPhone at a piece of furniture, and the IKEA place app will suggest IKEA pieces that are similar. Here are all of the new features in today’s update to IKEA Place for iOS:

For You Feed : This feed oﬀers a daily stream of inspiration, curated collections and product announcements that all can be experienced in AR. With the next generation of IKEA Place; there is always something new to explore and try out at home.

: This feed oﬀers a daily stream of inspiration, curated collections and product announcements that all can be experienced in AR. With the next generation of IKEA Place; there is always something new to explore and try out at home. Multiplacement : Enables people to try out several handpicked items that look great together (vs. just one).

: Enables people to try out several handpicked items that look great together (vs. just one). Room Sets : Enables people to experience entire Room Sets with just a few taps – just like you experience the showrooms at IKEA. Simply map out a space, choose a theme (e.g., home oﬃce, dining area, relaxing) and watch your space come to life. You are presented with handpicked furniture that works in harmony and you can easily scroll through diﬀerent options within a theme.

: Enables people to experience entire Room Sets with just a few taps – just like you experience the showrooms at IKEA. Simply map out a space, choose a theme (e.g., home oﬃce, dining area, relaxing) and watch your space come to life. You are presented with handpicked furniture that works in harmony and you can easily scroll through diﬀerent options within a theme. Proﬁle and Wishlist: Ability to make a wishlist of products tried in AR.

IKEA is seemingly doubling down on its Place app for iOS with these new features. The retailer also teases that it has even more new features and developments in the pipeline.

IKEA Place is a free download on the iOS App Store. Read the full press release below.

