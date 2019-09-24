AirPods 2 with wireless charging case falls to $150 from $199, plus deals on the budget-friendly iPhone 7, and a new flash sale at Best Buy. Hit the jump for all that and more.

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case under $150

Did you pick up a new iPhone over the weekend? Take advantage this Rakuten deal and bring AirPods 2 with wireless charging case to your new setup for $150. Apple’s latest AirPods feature upgraded internals and the new wireless charging case, which allows you to power up your earbuds on most Qi chargers. Of course, you’ll have all the usual “Hey Siri” and touch controls that you’re used to. Learn more in our hands-on review. Don’t forget, the newest Powerbeats Pro colors are now on sale as well at $200.

Grab a refurb iPhone 7 for your kids from $150

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished iPhone 7 models in unlocked condition priced from $150. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, Apple charges $379 for a 32 GB model when in stock. This is $40 less than our previous mention. Note: these are GSM-only models in some instances. Apple is continuing to offer the latest version of its software on these phones and likely will for the next few years. Perfect for the kids, a second phone, or grandparents. iPhone 7 sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12 MP camera, A10 chip, and more. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Best Buy 24-hour sale has iPad Air, more

Best Buy has kicked off its latest 24-hour Flash Sale with a variety of notable discounts on MacBooks, iPads, TVs, and more. Headlining today’s sale is $160 off Apple’s latest iPad Air bundled with a Smart Keyboard. Deals start with the entry-level 64 GB model, which you’ll find at $500. That’s effectively like getting Apple’s companion keyboard for free, and beats the value of Amazon’s current up to $50 off promotion. The latest iPad Air is centered around a 10.5-inch Retina display, which notably touts Apple Pencil support. There’s a new A12 64-bit SoC processor under the hood, as well as 8 MP and 7 MP cameras, plus more. More below.

