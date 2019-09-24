Things task manager updated for iPadOS with multi-window, Today widget tweaks, more

Alongside the release of iPadOS 13.1 today, Cultured Code has released Things version 3.10 for iPad. The popular task management app now supports improved multitasking, a new widget for the Today view, and more.

One the biggest changes in iPadOS 13.1 is support for running multiple instances of the same app. Things for iPad now supports that new feature:

Opening a second window is easy. Just tap & hold Things’ icon in the dock, then drag it to the side of your screen. Et voila – two windows! Now you can drag & drop between them to get organized.

Things has also added several new keyboard shortcuts for multi-window support, including ⌘Cmd + Ctrl + N for opening a new window ⌘Cmd + ` for switching between two windows, and ⌘Cmd + W for closing a window.

iPadOS 13.1 also allows you to pin widgets to your Home screen for the first time with the Today view. The Things widget has been updated with a new interface that is better suited for this use case, as you can see in the image above.

Things version 3.10 for iPad also taps into new Shortcuts features:

There’s also an exciting new feature this year called conversational shortcuts: a new way to create to-dos by speaking to Siri. To create a conversational shortcut, use Things’ Add To-Do action in the Shortcuts app. But instead of entering a title for your to-do, simply set it to Ask Each Time.

Other new features of Things include integration with the system-wide Dark Mode, support for the new Share sheet, accessibility improvements, a new Reminders importer, and more.

Reminders Inbox – Apple’s Reminders app has changed quite a bit this year. We’ve reworked the existing feature for adding to-dos to Things’ Inbox; it’s now called “Reminders Inbox” in Settings.

Reminders Import – We’ve also built a new “Reminders Import” feature for users who want to migrate their entire Reminders database over to Things. You’ll find this feature in Settings > Import.

New Gestures – Things supports the new text gestures in iPadOS and iOS 13. These gestures make it easier to select, copy, and paste; you can also undo typing with a swipe. See Apple’s documentation for more info.

Things 3.10 is available on the App Store as a $19.99 download. You can read more on the Cultured Code blog here.

