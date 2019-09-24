tvOS 13 now available, here’s a look at the top 6 new Apple TV features

Along with iPadOS 13.1, tvOS 13 is available for all users today and brings a handful of changes and improvements. Follow along for a look at the top new features with the latest Apple TV software release including the new Home screen, multi-user support, Apple Arcade, new screen savers, and more.

Apple announced tvOS 13 at WWDC back in June and offered the beta throughout the summer for developers and the public. While the Apple TV operating system didn’t see much stage time during the WWDC keynote, there are a handful of changes and improvements that offer a better experience.

tvOS 13 requires an Apple TV 4K or and Apple TV HD (4th-gen). On your Apple TV head to Settings > Software Updates > Update Software. The legacy 3rd-gen Apple TV gets a software update with version 8.4.3 as well.

Now that tvOS 13 is available for all users here’s a look at the top features of the new software:

New Home screen

Apple has redesigned the Home screen with a focus on discovery in tvOS 13. One example is apps now have the ability to play full-screen previews on the Home screen for a more seamless experience enjoying movies, TV shows, games, and music.

Multi-user support

tvOS 13 brings multi-user support with the Apple TV Control Center that allows family members to easily switch between their personalized user accounts. This will include a unique Up Next list and movie and TV recommendations.

Apple Music

Along with the multi-user support, Apple Music on Apple TV will offer users personalized playlists and recommendations. The new Apple TV Control Center also includes access to onscreen lyrics and a currently playing interface.

Apple Arcade

A $5/month Apple Arcade subscription gives families of up to six people unlimited access to over 100 new and exclusive games, without ads or in-app purchases. Apple says many of the titles will offer support for game controllers. Apple Arcade is available for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.

Xbox and PlayStation game controllers

Alongside iOS 13 gaining the same support, tvOS 13 now also works with two of the most popular options, the Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth and PlayStation DualShock 4.

New screen savers

Here’s how Apple describes the new underwater screen savers:

Apple is expanding the stunning collection of 4K HDR screen savers available on Apple TV 4K by taking viewers under the sea. Filmed in collaboration with the BBC Natural History Unit, the team behind “Blue Planet,” these immersive videos captured from the depths of oceans around the world showcase mesmerizing creatures and scenes.

