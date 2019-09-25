Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Kuo: Next year’s iPhone to look similar to the iPhone 4 as part of significant chassis redesign
- iPhone 11 camera lets you capture video without pausing your music
- iOS 13 bug grants third-party keyboards full access to iPhones even when users have it turned off
- You can now play Mario Kart Tour on iPhone and iPad
- 9to5Mac Watch Time episode 7: Balancing work, life, and fitness with Federico Viticci
- iPadOS 13.1: Hands-on with the top new features and changes [Video]
