iOS 13 bug grants third-party keyboards full access to iPhones even when users have it turned off

- Sep. 24th 2019 12:11 pm PT

Even though just Apple released iOS 13.1 to fix some issues with iOS 13 just today, the company has shared another bug that it will fix with an upcoming software update. For now, third-party keyboards may have full access to what users are typing even if they denied the app’s permission.

Spotted by TechCrunch, Apple shared the third-party keyboard warning in a support document today. Notably, the bug doesn’t affect Apple’s first-party keyboard, just third-party ones in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.

An upcoming software update will fix an issue that impacts third-party keyboard apps. This issue applies only if you’ve installed third-party keyboards on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

Third-party keyboard extensions in iOS can be designed to run entirely standalone, without access to external services, or they can request “full access” to provide additional features through network access. Apple has discovered a bug in iOS 13 and iPadOS that can result in keyboard extensions being granted full access even if you haven’t approved this access.

Popular apps that would be affected include Google’s Gboard and Microsoft’s SwiftKey for iOS. Head to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Edit.

Now that iOS 13 includes native swipe typing with the QuickPath keyboard, there’s likely not as much appeal for third-party keyboards outside of theming.

iOS 13 was announced at WWDC 2019. It was released on September 19th, 2019.
