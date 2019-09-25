New iPad Air deals deliver some of the best prices yet, plus you can save on 12-inch MacBooks and Anker wireless chargers in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for all that and more.

Latest iPad Air deals

Amazon offers Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $459 shipped. That’s a $40 savings from the regular going rate, $10 less than our previous mention, and the second-best price at Amazon. Apple’s latest iPad Air features a 10.5-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A12 Bionic chip, and Touch ID support. Cameras include both 8 and 7MP options with up to 10 hours of battery life, and Apple Pencil support rounding out the list of notable specs.

Woot offers notable 1-day Mac and iPad deals

Woot is currently offering a selection of certified refurbished MacBooks and iPads on sale. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee may apply. Our top pick is Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 256GB in certified refurbished condition for $760. That’s good for nearly $540 off and a match of our previous mention. You’d pay $340 more direct from the manufacturer for a comparable model.

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity, and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home. Despite being recently discontinued, this model was a beloved Mac by many. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Wirelessly charge two devices with Anker’s Qi pad

Miss everything that AirPower promised? Consider the Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Charging Pad for $48. That’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and the best offer we can find. With AirPower officially in the grave, alternatives like Anker’s PowerWave 10 are here to fill the void.

Dual 10W wireless charging pads ensure that your Android device or iPhone can be powered up at the fastest speeds out there. Includes everything needed to get started: PowerWave 10 charging pad, cable, and wall adapter. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Sega Genesis Mini Review: Incredible detail in a scaled down classic [Video]

Lenovo Mirage AR Dimension of Heroes Review: Bringing MARVEL to life [Video]

Blue Yeti X Review: Legendary sound with new features for creators [Video]