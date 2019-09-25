iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will identify non-genuine displays and show an alert in iOS

Apple has published today a new support document with more details on replacing iPhone parts through third-party repairs. More specifically, the article mentions that the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro can identify non-genuine displays, just like older models can recognize replaced batteries.

According to the company, iPhone displays are designed, tested, and manufactured with Apple quality standards that provide proper functioning and responsiveness for every aspect, such as brightness, color accuracy, True Tone, Night Shift, and Haptic Touch. Apple says that non-certified displays may have some issues, including degraded multi-touch performance, unintentional touches, incorrect color calibration, and even more battery drain.

Starting with iOS 13.1, iPhone 11 owners will see a warning if they’re using a device with a non-genuine display. Users under these conditions will be notified, and the iPhone will always show that alert in Settings > General > About.

There’s also the possibility of seeing an additional notification that says, “Apple has updated the device information for this iPhone.” This means that Apple will keep a record of every eligible iPhone with non-genuine displays for further services, making repair analysis easier, for example. At least for now, these notifications will not affect the iPhone usage, except by the quality of the display, of course.

Apple recommends getting iPhone displays replaced at an Apple Store, an Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP) or even with Independent and Certified Repair Providers in order to avoid this kind of issue.

