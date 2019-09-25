Ugreen’s USB-C charger offers 30W with compact design, 1/3 the cost of Apple’s at launch

Ugreen has launched a great alternative to Apple’s 18W and 30W USB-C chargers that has a compact design with a much more affordable price. Whether you want a secondary USB-C charger for your iPhone 11 Pro or want one for your iPhone 11, or a great all around charger for iPad and MacBook too, Ugreen’s 30W USB-C charger is hard to beat.

For the first time, Apple is including a USB-C power adapter (18W) and a USB-C to Lightning cable with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max for fast-charging right out of the box. However, the iPhone 11 still comes with the slow charging 5W power adapter and USB-A to Lightning cable. Purchased separately, Apple’s 18W adapter goes for $29 while its 30W USB-C charger runs $49.

Ugreen’s new 30W USB-C power adapter is the perfect option as a secondary USB-C charger for iPhone 11 Pro users and the perfect way to get fast charging for iPhone 11 owners. And with 30W compared to Apple’s 18W power output, you have more flexibility to charge iPads and even MacBooks.

Ugreen’s 30W USB-C is regularly priced at $22, $7 below the $29 that Apple charges for its version. But Ugreen is offering a special launch price of $16.49 with code “UGUS30W1” knocking the price down 25%. That deal is good through September 30th.

Ugreen is also offering 20% off its MFi 3-foot braided nylon USB-C to Lighting cable, normally $13.69 for $10.95, with code “UGUSCTL1“. That’s also good until 9/30.

That means you can pick both the 30W USB-C charger and the USB-C cable for less than Apple’s $29 18W option. Or another way to think about it, you could pick up 3 30W USB-C chargers from Ugreen for the same price as Apple’s $49 power adapter.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: