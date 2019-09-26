Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- iOS 13 adoption tops 20% across iPhone and iPad devices one week after release
- How accurate is Apple Watch noise level detection for hearing health?
- iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will identify non-genuine displays and show an alert in iOS
- Amazon announces new Echo hardware, more – 9to5Toys
- Stacktrace Podcast 055: “The big Apple holiday”
- Third-party Home app rebrands as ‘Home+’ with iOS 13 update focused on HomeKit personalization
