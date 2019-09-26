iOS 13 adoption tops 20% across iPhone and iPad devices one week after release

Apple released iOS 13 on September 19, exactly a week ago, and it seems to be off to a good start. According to data from Mixpanel, iOS 13 today crossed the 20% adoption mark.

This is slightly ahead of where iOS 12 was at the same point in its launch cycle last year. You also have to take into account the fact that, this year, iPad users could only start getting their hands on the latest operating system version as of Tuesday with the release of iPadOS 13.1.

Mixpanel’s charts are based off its own internal records, which measures iOS usage based on visits to websites and apps that include Mixpanel analytics tools.

Apple typically does not share official iOS version information until a month or two later. Apple’s most recently published statistics showed iOS 12 holding 88% share of active iOS devices.

iOS 12 ended its time in the spotlight with 93% share of usage, according to the Mixpanel data. Older operating systems hold a 4-5% share.

The rate of adoption of iOS 13 seems roughly on par with iOS 12, if a little ahead. Mixpanel recorded that 19.14% share of devices were running iOS 12 a week after its release. iOS 13 has crossed the 20% mark for the equivalent seven-day time period.

The general public seems to be happy with iOS 13 overall, especially that it includes long-requested features in the community like a Dark Mode system theme. The new real-time lyrics feature in Apple Music has also been a big hit. However, iOS 13 has accrued a bit of a reputation for being buggy, especially relating to issues with the Camera app on the new iPhone 11 models. Apple accelerated the release of iOS 13.1 to help address many of the early complaints.

Due to the delay between a new iOS version being released and the device prompting users to update, it is common to see an acceleration of OS upgrade rates after about 10 days. You can see an example of the sudden uptick in the gradient of the iOS 12 graph. Nevertheless, all early indications point to iOS 13 being well-received, with adoption roughly in line with iOS 12 — which outpaced the adoption rates of iOS 11.

