GarageBand for iOS 13 updated with Dark Mode, external drive support, new sound pack, more

- Sep. 26th 2019 12:01 pm PT

Apple has released a GarageBand update for iPhone and iPad to take advantage of new features in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. The app now includes Dark Mode, the option to access files from external drives, a brand new sound pack with over 350 loops, and more.

The update is available now with two of the headlining features being Dark Mode and the ability to load files from external hard drives, SD cards, and flash drives. That’s especially handy for those with the 2018 iPad Pro with USB-C that can connect to external drives without a dongle.

A new “Skyline Heat” sound pack is available that includes “over 350 new Hip Hop loops and 6 drum kits.” There are also improvements to audio fidelity of Apple Loops when users make key and tempo changes.

Release notes:

  • Support for Dark Mode and new Share sheet in iOS 13
  • Access files from external hard drives, SD card readers, and USB drives
  • Improves audio fidelity of Apple Loops when making tempo and key changes
  • New downloadable “Skyline Heat” sound pack with a collection of over 350 new Hip Hop loops and 6 drum kits
  • Search for Apple Loops by Sound Library pack name
  • Provides performance and stability improvements

GarageBand version 2.3.8 for iOS and iPadOS is available now from the App Store.

