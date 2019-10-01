New Apple Watch ‘Health and Sports Day Challenge’ starting October 14 for Japanese users

After holding an Apple Watch Activity Challenge in August to celebrate the anniversary of the Grand Canyon National Park, Apple is set to hold another one this month. The “Health and Sports Day Challenge” is set to kick off on October 14 for customers in Japan.

In the past, Apple Watch Activity Challenges have required users to complete a certain workout to earn a special award. This time around, the Health and Sports Day Challenge for users in Japan can be completed by doing any type of workout and logging 30 minutes to complete their Exercise ring.

Here’s how Apple describes the new challenge:

On October 14, earn this special award by doing any workout for at least 30 minutes. Record your time in the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Here’s what the special stickers look like that will be unlocked by those participating in the upcoming Apple Watch challenge.

Earlier this year, Apple held an Apple Watch Activity Challenge in China and also created one in June for International Yoga Day. An Apple Watch Activity Challenge was also included as part of the company’s Earth Day celebrations last April.

