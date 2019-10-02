Plex iOS and tvOS update lets users schedule recordings while watching Live TV

- Oct. 2nd 2019 10:16 am PT

Popular media player, Plex, has released an update for iOS and tvOS that allows users to schedule recordings without missing out on Live TV. The update also brings a variety of bug fixes.

Plex highlighted the new ability to schedule recordings while watching Live TV in a tweet today. The recent update also brings a dozen fixes for issues like auto-pause when disconnecting headphones, UI columns on iPad, crashing, and more.

Full release notes for version 6.2:

NEW:

  • Added support for Exclude Labels and Content Ratings restrictions to user sharing settings.
  • Record Live TV directly from the player

FIXED:

  • Automatically pause video playback when headphones are disconnected
  • Cancelling a recording would show the wrong message
  • DVR Schedule/Priority tabs would show up for restricted users with no DVR access
  • Don’t show post-play screen with Web Shows
  • Enhanced video player would pause automatically after skipping to another video
  • Fix an issue that could cause the wrong number of columns to show in grid views on iPad when in landscape orientation
  • Shuffling podcasts would fail
  • Sometimes duration values for podcasts in the player could have been incorrect
  • User avatar is shown when sharing a library.
  • Fixed crash when sometimes switching from the Guide tab in a DVR source
  • Fixed a crash that could occur accessing Podcasts
  • Skipping next repeatedly in the audio player with repeat enabled could have caused a crash

Plex for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV is a free download from the App Store.

