Plex iOS and tvOS update lets users schedule recordings while watching Live TV

Popular media player, Plex, has released an update for iOS and tvOS that allows users to schedule recordings without missing out on Live TV. The update also brings a variety of bug fixes.
Plex highlighted the new ability to schedule recordings while watching Live TV in a tweet today. The recent update also brings a dozen fixes for issues like auto-pause when disconnecting headphones, UI columns on iPad, crashing, and more.
Full release notes for version 6.2:
NEW:
- Added support for Exclude Labels and Content Ratings restrictions to user sharing settings.
- Record Live TV directly from the player
FIXED:
- Automatically pause video playback when headphones are disconnected
- Cancelling a recording would show the wrong message
- DVR Schedule/Priority tabs would show up for restricted users with no DVR access
- Don’t show post-play screen with Web Shows
- Enhanced video player would pause automatically after skipping to another video
- Fix an issue that could cause the wrong number of columns to show in grid views on iPad when in landscape orientation
- Shuffling podcasts would fail
- Sometimes duration values for podcasts in the player could have been incorrect
- User avatar is shown when sharing a library.
- Fixed crash when sometimes switching from the Guide tab in a DVR source
- Fixed a crash that could occur accessing Podcasts
- Skipping next repeatedly in the audio player with repeat enabled could have caused a crash
Plex for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV is a free download from the App Store.
Related:
- Plex partners with Lionsgate to expand its collection of free streaming movies
- Plex partners with movie studio to offer ‘package’ of free streaming films
- Plex iOS app version 6 out now, with major usability improvements
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: