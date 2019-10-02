Plex iOS and tvOS update lets users schedule recordings while watching Live TV

Popular media player, Plex, has released an update for iOS and tvOS that allows users to schedule recordings without missing out on Live TV. The update also brings a variety of bug fixes.

Plex highlighted the new ability to schedule recordings while watching Live TV in a tweet today. The recent update also brings a dozen fixes for issues like auto-pause when disconnecting headphones, UI columns on iPad, crashing, and more.

Full release notes for version 6.2:

NEW:

Added support for Exclude Labels and Content Ratings restrictions to user sharing settings.

Record Live TV directly from the player

FIXED:

Automatically pause video playback when headphones are disconnected

Cancelling a recording would show the wrong message

DVR Schedule/Priority tabs would show up for restricted users with no DVR access

Don’t show post-play screen with Web Shows

Enhanced video player would pause automatically after skipping to another video

Fix an issue that could cause the wrong number of columns to show in grid views on iPad when in landscape orientation

Shuffling podcasts would fail

Sometimes duration values for podcasts in the player could have been incorrect

User avatar is shown when sharing a library.

Fixed crash when sometimes switching from the Guide tab in a DVR source

Fixed a crash that could occur accessing Podcasts

Skipping next repeatedly in the audio player with repeat enabled could have caused a crash

Plex for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV is a free download from the App Store.

