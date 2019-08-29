Plex partners with movie studio to offer ‘package’ of free streaming films

Plex announced today that it has reached an agreement with Warner Bros. to make a collection of feature films available to Plex users for free. This means that you’ll soon be able to access a “package of feature film titles” from Warner Bros. via the Plex application on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and more.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Later this year, Plex users will gain access to a “package of library feature film titles from Warner Bros.” via the Plex app for free. The films will be supported with ads, but the partnership is the latest example of Plex’s evolving role in the media industry. Furthermore, all Plex users will have access to the films – not just Plex Pass subscribers.

In a statement, Keith Valory, CEO of Plex, said that the goal of this new deal with Warner Bros. is to address the ongoing onslaught of subscription services in the media industry:

“Plex has always been about solving new media challenges, and our mission is to tame the growing chaos in the media landscape,” Valory said.

“Licensing these movies from Warner Bros. enables us to offer more types of third-party content than any other platform and bring it all together in one beautiful solution. Premium ad-supported movies and shows deserve first-class treatment alongside other content that consumers enjoy daily, as opposed to being orphaned in yet another stand-alone app.”

The availability of Warner Bros. films through Plex joins existing content options such as TIDAL music streaming, TV, news, podcasts, and more. Details of the Warner Bros. partnership are unknown, such as film availability and release dates, but we should learn more later this year.

Read the full press release on the new Warner Bros. partnership with Plex below:

Los Gatos, Calif., August 29, 2019 — Plex today announced it has entered into an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution for the rights to a package of feature films available to users in the United States, expanding its third-party video content offerings, and bringing popular, free ad-supported movies and television shows to its millions of users. Later this year, Plex’s users in the United States will be able to access a package of library feature film titles from Warner Bros., in addition to already available content like live and recorded over-the-air television, trustworthy news, popular web shows, podcasts, and over 60 million HiFi streaming music tracks. “Plex has always been about solving new media challenges, and our mission is to tame the growing chaos in the media landscape,” said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex. “Licensing these movies from Warner Bros. enables us to offer more types of third-party content than any other platform and bring it all together in one beautiful solution. Premium ad-supported movies and shows deserve first-class treatment alongside other content that consumers enjoy daily, as opposed to being orphaned in yet another stand-alone app.” What began 10 years ago as a “Netflix for your personal media,” has now evolved into a diverse multi-media content platform that enables users to access all their media from any device, anytime. Plex is continuing to engage with additional partners to secure content agreements and expand its content catalogue. More information about Plex can be found at https://www.plex.tv/. About Plex Plex is a popular platform for streaming all your favorite media from one beautiful app. A highly-rated app on all major devices, Plex is the most comprehensive streaming platform available, seamlessly combining, organizing, and streaming movies, TV shows, news, web shows, podcasts, music, live and recorded television, and personal media collections. With a highly-customizable interface and smart recommendations based on the media you enjoy, Plex brings its users the best media experience on the planet from any device, anywhere. For more information, please visit https://plex.tv, or follow @plex on Twitter or on Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/plexapp. About Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution is one of the leading distributors of entertainment programming to the domestic television marketplace, distributing first-run syndicated series, off-network television programs and theatrical motion pictures to local broadcast television stations, as well as to pay, cable, satellite and broadcast networks and subscription video-on-demand platforms throughout the U.S.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: