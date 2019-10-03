DuetCam for iOS 13 brings simple front-and-back video recording to newer iPhones

iOS 13 introduces a useful new feature for recording video from both the front and back cameras on newer iPhones. The only catch is that the built-in Camera app doesn’t actually support this feature yet. Instead, Apple is allowing developers to build the feature in their own apps.

Enter DuetCam, an all-new app from Marcel Schmitz debuting on the iPhone this week. DuetCam has a polished and intuitive design for filming with both iPhone cameras at the same time, and Instagram integration lets you send clips directly to IG Stories.

Here’s a rundown of the brand new DuetCam app from the App Store:

This app requires the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max or the iPhone 11 Max Pro to be able to use two cameras at the same time. This app features: 1) recording with two cameras, the front-facing camera and any back-facing camera your device offers 2) videos are saved directly to your library, similar as to the stock camera app 3) browse your videos within the app 4) play videos and share them without leaving the app 5) share your videos as an IG story directly from the app If you have any issues using the app please contact me at schmitzoide@gmail.com. Future versions will include multiple camera layouts, camera switching, effects and other interesting features. Make sure you have automatic updates on to be the first getting all the new stuff that’s coming.

DuetCam ($2.99) isn’t the only app to adopt Apple’s cool new camera feature. FiLMiC Pro ($14.99) first demoed this feature as part of Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro keynote in September, and MixCam (free with watermarked videos) is clunkier but offers more customization for video layout options — features coming to DuetCam in the future.

Screenshot using the iPhone 11 wide camera and front camera:

Screenshot using the iPhone 11 ultra-wide camera and front camera:

If you’re looking for an in-between option with a simple yet useable design, DuetCam may be the best option on the App Store so far.