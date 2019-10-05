Tim Cook tweets in memory of Steve Jobs on anniversary of his passing

Today marks the eighth anniversary of the passing of Steve Jobs. As he does every year, Tim Cook marked the anniversary with a post and image on Twitter.

In the tweet, Cook shared a Steve Jobs quote, as well as an image of the late Apple CEO outside of the Fifth Avenue Apple Store. Cook wrote on Twitter:

“The most precious resource we all have is time.” – SJ. Remembering you always.

The quote is one of Steve Jobs’ most remembered sayings and comes from Jobs talking about his favorite things in life:

“My favorite things in life don’t cost any money. It’s really clear that the most precious resource we all have is time.”

Since Jobs passed away of pancreatic cancer in October of 2011, Cook has regularly spoke on his legacy. In June, Cook delivered the commencement address at Stanford University and spoke of when first learned that Jobs was ill:

That brings me to my last bit of advice. 14 years ago, Steve stood on this stage and told your predecessors, “your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” Here’s my corollary: You mentors may leave you prepared, but they can’t leave you ready.

When Steve got sick, I had hardwired my thinking to belief that he would get better. I not only thought he would hold on, I was convinced down to my core that he’d still be guiding Apple long after I myself was gone.

Apple also still hosts its “Remembering Steve” website where people share their memories of Jobs:

Over a million people from all over the world have shared their memories, thoughts, and feelings about Steve. One thing they all have in common — from personal friends to colleagues to owners of Apple products — is how they’ve been touched by his passion and creativity. You can view some of these messages below.

You can view the “Remembering Steve” webpage here and today’s tweet below:

“The most precious resource we all have is time.” – SJ. Remembering you always. pic.twitter.com/nsUUiFzZnz — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2019

