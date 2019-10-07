Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple’s plans to create a media ‘super-bundle’ hitting resistance from record labels
- Official Apple Watch Sleep app accidentally mentioned in Alarms app screenshot
- You can now ask Siri to play Spotify music on iOS 13, Spotify debuts Apple TV app
- Apple opens iPhone 6s repair program for power issue
- How to see if your iPhone 6s is eligible for Apple repair program
